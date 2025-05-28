Police Constable allegedly defrauds 197 in recruitment scam

An Achimota District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of General Constable Samuel Appiah, with Service Number 58577, for allegedly defrauding nearly 200 individuals under false pretences.

Constable Appiah is accused of orchestrating a security service recruitment scam in 2024, during which he allegedly collected over GHC1.6 million from 197 unsuspecting victims with promises of enlisting them into various security agencies.

The bench warrant, issued on May 13, 2025, and signed by presiding judge Prince Osei Owusu, directs law enforcement to apprehend Appiah, who is attached to the National Formed Police Unit at Tesano, Accra.

“You are hereby commanded in the name of the President to apprehend the said Constable… to appear before the District Court,” the warrant stated.

According to the case details, the complaint was lodged by one Sylvester Kofi Akudeka on December 5, 2024. He reported that Constable Appiah, using the contact numbers 050859824 and 0240180142, collected money from dozens of young men and women under the guise of securing them recruitment slots.

Investigations have progressed to a stage where Appiah’s presence is crucial, according to a statement signed by Superintendent Isaac Ocansey, Tesano District Police Commander.

However, Appiah’s current whereabouts remain unknown. The police are appealing to the public to volunteer information that could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to contact the nearest police station.

Source: GNA

ALSO READ: