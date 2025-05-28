Vice President resumes duty after medical leave

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Monday, May 26, resumed her official duties at the Presidency following her recovery from a recent illness.

May be an image of 1 person and text

She returned to Ghana on May 22, 2025, after a medical leave in London, United Kingdom.

May be an image of 4 people and suit

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first engagement upon her return was participation in the general meeting of political appointees at the Presidency.

She later held a separate session with staff from her office.

May be an image of 8 people and table

She was warmly welcomed by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who expressed the team’s delight at her recovery and return.

May be an image of 11 people, dais and text

In response, the Vice President expressed heartfelt gratitude for the well wishes and prayers offered during her time away, describing the support as deeply encouraging throughout her medical journey.

May be an image of 2 people, dais and text

May be an image of 5 people, table and dais

May be an image of 2 people, dais and text

ALSO READ:

Source: Adomonline.com