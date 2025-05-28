Vice President resumes duty after medical leave

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Monday, May 26, resumed her official duties at the Presidency following her recovery from a recent illness.

She returned to Ghana on May 22, 2025, after a medical leave in London, United Kingdom.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s first engagement upon her return was participation in the general meeting of political appointees at the Presidency.

She later held a separate session with staff from her office.

She was warmly welcomed by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, who expressed the team’s delight at her recovery and return.

In response, the Vice President expressed heartfelt gratitude for the well wishes and prayers offered during her time away, describing the support as deeply encouraging throughout her medical journey.

Source: Adomonline.com