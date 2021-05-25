Talented Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter, Abdul-Hamid Issahaku, popularly known as Geewah, has released a new song dubbed Body Nice.

He is another heavyweight promising newcomer with an impressive vibe, and with a unique power of making listeners fall for his records.

Geewaah has traces of afro-pop, dancehall and highlife music and as a result, he commands a wide audience of different age groups.

Geewah is bound to dominate more of his extraordinary music into the industry in this year 2021, production of MTV standard music videos, collaborations and effective promotions.

Despite his travel experience and his highly attracted fashion sense, Geewah prides himself “as a guy from the rural areas and his lyrics often detail stories about his upbringing and everything he has been through while pursuing his dream.”

He believes in natural things and loves to appreciate everything organic and he has so much respect for everyone, especially his music fans.

His reach and target fan base will likely expand beyond Africa where he has already started making a mark within his first year of finding a spot in the mainstream.

Meanwhile, he is here with the road to Christmas banger ‘Body Nice.’