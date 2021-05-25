Adom FM News and Current Affairs Editor, Akwasi Agyeman, has donated 1,000 nose masks to basic schools in Accra in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Agyeman’s donation was made through the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence at Fadama.

The 1,000 nose masks are expected to benefit mostly deprived schools in the region.

Adom FM editor, Mr Kwasi Agyeman with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu

While presenting the items, he noted it was his own small way to ensure the students adhere to the covid-19 protocols and stay safe.

The Chief Imam, after receiving the items, blessed Mr Agyeman, who is also contesting the General Secretary slot of the upcoming Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) election.