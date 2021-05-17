The father of a 12-year-old boy, who died at the Battor Catholic Hospital, has given a sad account of what led to his death.

According to Michelle Nartey, who is an Assembly Member at Ningo Prampram, the boy fell from a mango tree and had to be rushed for medical care.

He explained the boy was admitted at the Battor Catholic Hospital where preliminary examinations including x-rays were conducted.

However, there was the need for him to be referred to either Korle-Bu or 37 for further treatment as the condition was deteriorating.

Recounting the ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Nartey said they placed a call to Korle-Bu but were told there was no bed, hence the boy could not be admitted.

Fast forward, calls were also made to the 37 Military Hospital where they agreed to the transfer but their biggest hurdle was an ambulance to facilitate the transfer.

He explained all attempts to reach the National Ambulance Service proved futile and when they finally did, the outfit said they will get back to them.

“We could not use the hospital’s ambulance because it was scheduled to transfer another patient and we had plans to join if possible but they were going to Lapaz so things did not go according to plan.

“We were still waiting for the Ambulance service to get back to us yet there was no response so I called back again around 6:pm and had the same ‘we’ll get back to you response’,” he narrated.

In the midst of all the struggle, Mr Nartey noted he placed calls to other persons he believed could be of help yet their attempts also yielded no results.

“It was around 9:pm when we had a call that the ambulance service was ready to move but needed to reconfirm the admission from 37 to know if they were ready to receive the patient.

“Unfortunately, he blacked out around 10:pm and that was it as all efforts by the doctors to resuscitate him proved futile,” he said amid tears.