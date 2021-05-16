A driver of a hearse Benz bus with registration number BA 242 -18 carrying one dead body died on the spot when the car was involved in an accident last Friday at Botokrom near Berekum in the Bono Region.

The deceased, identified as Anthony Kwabena Obeng, 49, was driving the hearse from Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality towards Berekum when the accident occurred at Botokrom.

The Berekum Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Enerst Ankamah Addo, confirmed the incident Sunday.

He said the police are still conducting an investigation to ascertain what caused the accident.

He explained, however, that the hearse somersaulted and landed in a nearby bush, resulting in the death of Mr Obeng.

DSP Addo said the body of Mr Obeng and the one he was carrying in the hearse, have been deposited at the St Anthony Hospital at Drobo.