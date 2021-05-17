A Nigerian businessman caused a stir at his father’s funeral when he stormed the premise with a live lion.

Like never before, the supposed businessman, who arrived late to the burial ceremony, was escorted by the full-grown pet.

As he made his grand entrance, some professional escorts, who had cradled the wild animal, followed him every turn he made.

Panic could be seen on the faces of some guests as they talk about the intent of the unusual gesture.

Unperturbed by the confusion he had created, the man was dancing joyfully while some colleagues showered him with cash.

This is the second of such unusual funeral drama in recent times.

In Ghana, a woman buried her husband with a live snake, explaining her family had no business with the reptile that bit and killed its master.

