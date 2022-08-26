French President Emmanuel Macron has said during a visit to Algeria that the two countries should move beyond their painful shared history and look to the future.

At a joint news conference with his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Mr Macron announced that a joint Franco-Algerian commission of historians would be set up to study archives on French colonial rule in Algeria.

This would include the bitter eight-year war that led to Algerian independence 60 years ago.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught for decades.

During his three-day trip, Mr Macron is also keen to secure access to Algeria’s huge stocks of untapped oil and gas, as Europe faces shortages because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

