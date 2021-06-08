The All Power hitmaker, Reverend Henry Godson-Afful, has launched the 5th edition of his worship medley dubbed Adonai.

The event, which was attended by high-profile personalities in the Christian sphere, took place at the Pilma Hotel at East Legon on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

For those who have their Christian faith dwindling and thinking their roots have been uprooted, these medley will inspire you to the brim, the man of God said during the launch.

In an interview, Mr Godson-Afful recounted how the previous editions of the Adonai medley made an impact in the lives of believers, adding that, it healed the sick among many others who prayed and worshipped through the songs.

We decided to give my followers of the Adonai series something they can worship with. This is something that leads them into prayer with God.

It’s a powerful worship that stirs you up to pray. One person was sick and through the music there was healing… it took another friend of mine out of insomnia. People who couldn’t deliver prayed and it happened so I believe this will be one massive one that will bring about many testimonies, he told Adomonline.com.

The one-hour worship medley is a playlist comprising favourite Ghanaian traditional worship songs fused with original songs by Rev Godson-Afful – featuring gospel ministers Martin Hayford, Rachael and Enyonam.

Get this, get the medley and make sure you play it. Play it anytime and I know it will certainly bless your life and make a difference, he climaxed the interview.

Meanwhile, some friends and family, including gospel ministers, who have had the chance to patronise the Adonai series by Rev Godson-Afful, also shared their individual testimonies to cement the music launch.

Check out photos from the event below:

