The chiefs and people of Denkyira Breman in the Central Region where a mining pit collapsed have purified the land by pouring libation and slaughtering a sheep to the gods.

The pit collapse led to the death of three illegal miners and several others trapped.

The purpose of the act, which was carried out on Monday afternoon, the chiefs say, was to drive away any evil spirit that might take advantage of the incident to kill people in the area.

In an interview with Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan, the Chief linguist for Denkyira Traditional Council, Odeefour Kyeame, Kyeame Henapong, said the traditional authority is going to form a voluntary taskforce to monitor the mining site and avoid further deaths.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, three persons died after an illegal mining (galamsey) pit collapsed on them at Breman in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

About 35 others were said to have been trapped.

The bodies were deposited at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Government Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

The death comes in the wake of Operation Halt which has seen some 200 military personnel deployed to clear illegal miners off Ghana’s water bodies and forests.