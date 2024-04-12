Two illegal miners have lost their lives with others rescued after a mining pit collapsed at Darkokrom, a community in Atiwa East District of the Eastern region.

The incident reportedly occurred around 10:00 pm on Thursday while the illegal miners were working.

The deceased have been identified as Apim Larh and Simon in their 40s and 20s respectively.

Despite the swift intervention of residents to rescue the victims, Simon and Apim were found dead.

It is however not immediately known the number of miners who were in the pit.

The bodies have been deposited at the Ankaase mortuary.

