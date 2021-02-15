A United Kingdom-based educational consultant and Reverend Minister, Henry Godson-Afful, has donated technological gadgets to the Department of Business and Social Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

The donation, he said, is to complement teaching and learning in the institution to ensure practicality.

Rev Godson-Afful donated an interactive whiteboard, projector, tripod and cameras to help with hybrid learning.

Head of the department, Dr Bernard Yaw Sekyi Acquah, who received the equipment on behalf of the institution, expressed his gratitude for the gesture.

He promised both the training and items donated would be put to effective use.

“This donation is very much appreciated because it has come at the right time and will be used for the department’s seminars every week, and the training he has given us has also adequately prepared us to make effective use of them,” he said.

He added that: “The hybrid learning is a welcoming idea as students who are unable to come for activities due to Covid-19 and other challenges can effectively participate in teaching and learning.”

Dr Acquah called on other bodies and alumni of UCC to all come on board and support the university to fulfill its mandate.

He also used the opportunity to facilitate a training workshop for lecturers and staff of the department on the use of technology in a hybrid classroom after which a citation was presented to Rev Afful.