One person has been shot dead in a robbery at a sand winning site at Gomoa Manso in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Kwame Abeiku while six others also have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Reports indicate the robbers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, made away with GHS 46,000.00.

The Deputy Central Regional Police Public Rations officer, Evans Enttie, confirmed the robbery in an interview with Adom News.

The injured persons have been rushed to the Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the police have assured that the perpetrators would be brought to book.