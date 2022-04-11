A driver’s mate has allegedly stabbed to death a security guard stationed at the Kejetia new market with a screwdriver.

Reports indicate this was after the suspect’s driver had a scuffle with the deceased for loading at the market.

According to an eyewitness, Prince, a station master at Agric Kwadaso, the incident happened on Saturday, April 9 after the security guard stabbed the driver, who fell unconscious.

The mate, who was angered by the guard’s action, also stabbed him, leading to his death.

“What I saw was a misunderstanding between a security guard and a driver. So, the security guard stabbed the driver into an unconscious state, and then the driver’s mate also rushed to his car, wielded a screwdriver and stabbed the security guard. He fell unconscious and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital,” he told Akoma FM.

The driver is, however, receiving treatment at the Kejetia hospital while the suspect is in police grips, assisting with investigations.

Mayor for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Samuel Pyne, has since expressed worry about the situation.

Mr Pyne has assured of a crunch management meeting to ascertain the issue for possible solutions to avoid recurrence.