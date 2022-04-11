Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has finally taken over the top spot on Adom FM’s Music Chart show with his ‘Kwaku the Traveller’ hit song.

The song, with over 2.1 million views on YouTube, has been doing wonders ever since its release on March 31, 2022. It has topped Apple Music Charts in Ghana, Nigeria and even Gambia – it has also been trending number one in over 30 countries on Audiomack.

The Kwaku the Traveller song is also the most sought-after song on global music platform, Shazam, where many music lovers are looking for who sang the song – activating many challenges on social media, especially, TikTok and Instagram.

Prior to Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller, Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat had been the talk of town and clocking number 2 on the Adom Chart show week 14.

Camidoh comes through at the third slot with his Sugarcane song. The Afrobeats song has been doing the magic for the young musician over the weeks.

At number 4 is King Promise with Chop Life song featuring Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Budding act Lasmid, signed onto High Spiritual Music record label, features Kuami Eugene on Sika and the song chalked the fifth slot this week.

Akwaboah, after topping the chart for weeks with his Obiaa song featuring Cina Soul, he is currently positioned at number 6.

Adina’s Amapiano banger Shoulder got the singer at the 7th position this week.

Highlife singer Kofi Kinaata is still maintaining the wave as his Wo Pre got him at number 8 this week on the Adom Chart Show.

Coded made a debut this week with his viral Dada Damoase song. The song has slowly been climbing up on various music streaming services. It was number 9 this week.

Shatta Wale’s collaborative song with Medikal, Stubborn Academy, has been in the Adom Chart Show over the weeks. The song attained the 10th position this week.

Highlife singer Akwaboah comes through again with his latest Wo Pɛ W’adiɛ at number 11.

S3k3 recorded by Mr Drew and Medikal has been part of the charts for over 10 weeks. This week, it was number 12 on the Adom Chart Show.

Darkovibes and Davido’s Je M’appelle was at number 13 this week.

At number 14, Smallgod comes through with Kidi and Darkoo with his Falling song. The song is steadily climbing the charts.

Celestine Donkor and Joel Lwaga’s Praise Him song attained the 15th position this week.

Lynx Entertainment signee, Kidi, comes through at number 16 with Mon Bebe.

Amerado’s Metua featuring Kuami Eugene was at number 17.

Gospel musician Empress Gifty’s 3y3 Woa song got the 18th position this week.

UK-based musician Darkoo comes through at number 19 with Always featuring Black Sherif.

At number 20, Perez Musik stands with Hewale Lala.