Singer Kelvyn Boy has continued to top the Adom FM music chart for third week with his Down Flat song.

Though the singer has equally been in the news for the wrong reason with regards to his issue with his baby mama, his song has been doing the magic for him.

Since the inception of the song, social media hasn’t known peace, especially TikTok and Instagram, the two platforms that blew the song.

The second on the list is Camidoh. His Sugarcane song has been one of the top songs. Weddings, funerals and even clubs cannot do away with Camidoh’s song which is steadily garnering numbers in the Afrobeats world.

In the Amapiano world, Adina’s shoulder song is doing wonders. The singer peaked at number 3 this week.

Mr Drew’s S3K3 which features Medikal came through at number 4 this week.

After topping the chart for weeks, Akwaboah is currently stationed at number 5. His Obiaa song with Cina Soul has been on lots of playlists of DJs.

At number 12 last week, Shatta Wale’s Stubborn Academy song featuring Medikal, has moved up the ladder. This week, the song was clocked at number 6.

Kofi Kinaata comes through at number 7 with his Wo Pr3 song. The talented lyricist finds a way to be in the chart at all costs.

At number 8 is King Promise with his Chop Life song featuring Nigeria’s Patoranking.

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor gets positioned at number 9 with her Praise Him song. She has gone up the ladder after she got positioned at number 10 last week. The song features Joel Lwaga.

On the Adom FM chart this week, the number 10 position goes to DarkoVibes. His Je M’appelle song featuring Davido has the mileage.

The Artiste of the Year at the just ended 3Music Awards, Kidi, comes through at number 11 with his Mon Bebe song. The soothing vocalist was at number 8 last week.

Sista Afia and Kuami Eugene have been in the list in the past weeks with their Asuoden song. The song attained the 12th position in the top 20 Charts on Adom FM.

Black Sherif’s Second Sermon remix with Burna Boy seems to be locked in every chart. The song is currently slated at number 13, with the tendency to climb up more even though it has lasted since last year.

Fast-rising musician and Lynx entertainment signee Lasmid comes through at number 14 with Sika featuring his label senior Kuami Eugene.

Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur is still visible on the chart with his Celebrate song featuring Teni. Since the song came out last year, it is still a jam for many.

At number 16 is Stonebwoy’s Nukedzo featuring Joey B and Abakradabra. The song hasn’t moved up nor down since it clocked the same position last week.

Meanwhile, highlife singer Akwaboah comes on the list again with his Wo Pɛ W’adiɛ song. The song is stationed at the 17th position.

Empress Gifty wins the number 18 position with her 3y3 Woa song. The visuals of the song stirred controversy after the songstress disclosed that she spent $ 40,000 to film it.

At number 19, Obaapa Christy’s Glory retains the position.

The last on the top 20 list is Kuami Eugene’s Tena Fie song.

