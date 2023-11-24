The matchday 12 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Saturday, November 25 to Monday, November 27.

At the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope on Saturday, Legon Cities will host Asante Kotoko.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will host Karela United.

Kick-off for both games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday fixtures, Hearts of Oak will host in-form Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will welcome Real Tamale United.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC will tackle winless Heart of Lions at the Nana Kronmansah Park.

Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host Accra Lions.

Kick-off for the games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the week on Monday, Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Dreams FC and Medeama SC’s game against Bofoakwa Tano and Great Olympics have been postponed due to their participation in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

Fixtures below: