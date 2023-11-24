Ghana international, Mohammed Salisu has been named in AS Monaco’s squad for their game against Paris St. Germain after recovering from an injury.

Salisu has been out of action due to an injury since joining the French Ligue 1 side during the summer transfer window from Southampton.

However, the 24-year-old could make his first competitive appearance for the club later tonight at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 side paid the Saints about 15 million euros ($16.53 million) for the defender.

Monaco are currently 3rd in Ligue 1 after 12 matches, 3 points behind leaders PSG.

Salisu made his Ghana debut in September 2022 in a 3–0 friendly defeat by Brazil.

He was then called up by manager Otto Addo for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he started all three group games, scoring in Ghana’s only victory over South Korea.

Salisu will hope to stay fit ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.