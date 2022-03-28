Armed policemen have reportedly taken over the premises of Textiles Ghana Limited after the Managing Director of the company, Fatoumata Doro, dismissed some workers.

This was after she secured an order from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to resume work on Monday.

The workers in February demonstrated against the MD amid demands over her dismissal due to what they described as mismanagement on her part.

The workers indicated there is a new security company at the gate with the MD and the Technical Director of Uniwax, a sister company in Abidjan issuing the termination letters.

Vlisco Ghana Group, owners of GTP, appointed Fatoumata Doro as the first female MD since the inception of the company in 1966. She took over from Erik van der Staaij who has now been appointed Non-Executive chairman.

But her appointment, the workers claim, has done the company, which has been revamped with government support, more harm than good.