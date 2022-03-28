After leaving Ghanaians enthralled with a colourful traditional wedding, business mogul Kojo Jones and his fiance Racheal held a white wedding on Sunday, March 27.

The event was held at Labadi Beach. The groom was seen going to the venue with a convoy.

ALSO READ:

All the beautiful photos and videos you missed at the traditional marriage of business…

Beautiful videos drop as top politicians storm traditional marriage of Ghanaian business mogul

Present at the wedding were the couple with the most talked about wedding of 2020, Kennedy and Tracy.

Also in attendance were Mona For Real, John Dumelo and his wife, Keche, actor Harold Amenya, DKB and Nathaniel Attoh who was the host of the event.

Musicians Samini and Kelvyn Boy performed at the event.

See more photos and videos below: