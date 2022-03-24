The traditional marriage between Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones and Rachael Osei took has taken place at a colourful ceremony.

In what appears to be a Kente affair, the traditional marriage started in earnest and saw many people arriving at the venue.

Among the star-studded guest list for the traditional marriage were some top Ghanaian politicians.

Videos on the Instagram page of blogger Ghhyper1 showed former Sports Minister under the Mahama administration, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah in attendance.

Apart from the politicians, some traditional leaders were also seen making their way to the venue of the marriage ceremony.

Mother of Anita Sefa Boakye, the bride in one of Ghana’s biggest weddings hashtagged DwomoFataAkoto, was also spotted at the plush ceremony.