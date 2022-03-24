Budding rapper and drill musician Yaw Tog has disclosed he has the presence of older women, presumably sugar mummies in his life.

Despite admitting he is currently not having a crush on any woman, he indicated he has older women making advances at him on a daily basis.

The women who fall both in the foreign and local categories, according to him, are just his sponsors, clarifying he has no sexual relations with them whatsoever.

“Older women, I have met multiple of them. They only support me. I don’t allow them to invest into my music because I don’t want negative stories flying around in the future.”

The 19-year-old said he comes under sexual pressure from some of the women, but he is careful enough not to fall prey to them.

He made the revelation in an entertainment segment on Angel FM monitored by Adomonline.com

In the interview, he revealed he has never dated, because he did not have the financial muscles to fend for a girl at his early teen stages.

However, the Sika Aba Fie composer said his music is paying off, so he is currently searching for a girlfriend.

ALSO READ



