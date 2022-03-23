Ghanaian highlife and Afro-pop artiste, Kojo Antwi, has addressed policymakers on their failure to take advantage of the musical collaboration between Shatta Wale and Beyonce.

According to him, the collaboration for the ‘Already’ song released in 2019 was a great move and should have been taken advantage of it.

“Shatta Wale’s collaboration with Beyonce was a great move for Ghana but policymakers failed to take advantage,” he said.

“The number of people that listen to me, the number of people that listen to different artistes to combine those forces make into something positive,” he added.

Speaking on Badwam Ahosepe on Adom TV, he said “Nigerians are trying to overtake the US entertainment scene”.

Kojo Antwi, also known as Mr Music Man in the showbiz industry, stated that the management of Beyonce selected Shatta Wale for a purpose.

“Beyonce’s team chose Shatta to do a collabo to see the importance of the platform that’s given,” he said.

The Highlife and Reggae legend is the brain behind multiple hit songs like Me Nya Ntaban, Me Do Fo Pa, Mfa Me Nkoho, Ammrika, Ponko Abo Dam, Odofopa Hu Yena, Dadie Anom, among others.