A former Deputy Finance Minister, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of riding on “lies” to win the 2016 elections.

According to him, since President Nana Akufo-Addo took over the reins of government, the country’s economic situation has only worsened.

This, he said, is a result of the deception of the electorate by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) during its campaign some six years ago.

“I think right from the onset, the foundations were established on deception. And when you build something on deception, within a matter of time, it is going to collapse. So basically, they came into office riding on lies.

“They came into office pretending that somehow they were going to reduce taxation and at the same time increase expenditure. So right from the word go, they were deceiving the people,” he said.

Ghana’s economic numbers have not been at their best in recent times.

The cedi is depreciating in relation to the dominant currencies quickly. Similarly, there has been a hike in fuel prices, with a litre of diesel selling at ¢10.

Many economists have expressed worry that the country’s economy is on the verge of collapse if proper interventions are not implemented as soon as possible.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi TV, Mr Kwetey said the governing party has slacked in governance due to their untruthfulness.

He noted that government’s constant attribution of the economic failure to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) indicates that it is taking the citizenry for granted.

“Right from the beginning, they absolutely lied to the country, especially when they made it look as if the whole of the problem was simply about the question of mismanagement when they knew it was not.”

Mr Kwetey, also a former Agriculture Minister, touted what he said was unprecedented infrastructural development by the NDC.

He explained that the financial resources at the disposal of the NPP should reflect in the output of its various flagship programmes but, unfortunately, that has not been the case.

“If you put together all their policies, in terms of the resources they have used, it means that they could have done far more.

“If you look at the projects and infrastructure that we put in place, they cannot point to any significant infrastructure by them in the history of our country.

“It does not only tell you about how incompetent they are but that they have no business being in power.”