Four Police officers and one civilian would appear before the Takoradi Habour Circuit A on May 5, 2022, as witnesses to testify in the traffic offence case against the suspended Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah.

The five witnesses are Inspector Sarfo Andrews, Constable Kusi Antwi Ebenezer, Detective Inspector Solomon Odoi, the Investigator, General Sgt Emmanuel Akyirem and Bright Appiah Boakye.

The new development comes after the prosecutor, Superintendent Emmanuel Basintale, was finally able to file and serve the defence counsel with disclosures.

On March 17, the case was adjourned to March 22, 2022, due to the prosecutor’s inability to file his disclosure and serve the defence counsel to enable the case to take off.

Meanwhile, the presiding Judge, his Worship Michael Kwadwoe Ampadu adjourned the case to May 5 and urged the witnesses and prosecutor to be present to allow the case to proceed.

The embattled Mayor was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police officer “who was performing his lawful duty.”

Subsequently, he was put before the Court to respond to the charges levelled against him.

Making his first appearance, Mr Issah pleaded not guilty to all charges and was subsequently granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 with three sureties.

An altercation between the MCE and a Police officer, one Superintendent Andrew Sarfo, near the Kwesimintsim cemetery was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

The suspended Mayor was heard on tape, threatening to transfer the Police officer for insisting that he did the right thing.

He also described the officer as “ugly” and said he (Mr Issah) would have beaten him (Police officer) to death, if the latter had reacted to the insults rained on him by the former.

However, the officer stood his ground and got the patrol team to arrest the MCE.