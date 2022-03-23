Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fifi Kwetey, has declared his intention to contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary position.

However, that ambition, according to him, will only be executed when the incumbent, Johnson Asiedu Nketia willingly bows out of office.

“I definitely intend to help my party, but I will make a formal announcement when the process is ready. But I have indicated at several places that if the current General Secretary does not run again, I will, definitely, be announcing my candidature when the time is due,” he said on Accra-based Citi TV.

The former Deputy Finance Minister explained he does not see his decision to contest for the position as a personal project but one to drive the common goal of the party.

He emphasised he was not interested in any other position than the General Secretary.

He has, therefore, noted his entry only after the exit of General Mosquito is because the latter is good on the job.

“Why contest him if he is doing a good job? My view is that if he was doing a disastrous job, then I think we should take him out. I don’t see this as a personal project at all.

“It is not about fear but as far as a good job is being done, the joy for some of us is to support but if he who has held a position and has done great does not want to run again, then there is the need for someone to step in and try to keep the party,” he explained.

Until then, Mr Kwetey indicated he will continue to work behind the scenes towards the growth of the party as he has always done.

Listen to Mr Kwetey in the audio above: