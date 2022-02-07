The Ghana Police Service has condemned a photograph that has been depicted as the embattled Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin Issah.

The photo, which has been widely circulated, captured a middle-aged man bare-chested and sitting around a collection of items.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alex Obeng, indicated the photo is not coming from them.

It reiterated per a new policy adopted by the police administration, they do not publish images of suspects under investigation in their custody, hence they could not put that out.

The statement cautioned such acts that cast a slur on the dignity of the person involved and also bring the dignity of the service will not be encouraged.

Read the statement below: