Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng, has conceived her first child at age 38, after three years of marriage.

This is a big deal to the Medofo Pa hitmaker who had always expressed the desire to have her own children.

In the post on Selina Boateng’s Instagram page, she shared three beautiful baby bump photos and indicated in the caption that it had not been easy for her to attain that feat.

She praised God highly, calling him the Alpha and Omega, and said that whatever God has started with her, He will surely accomplish it.

Selina also called the attention of her fans and asked them to “see what the Lord has done” and then revealed that she and her husband had been praying for that very special blessing.

