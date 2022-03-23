The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has confirmed that Majeed Ashimeru was not named in Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to an injury.

The Anderlecht midfielder, despite his fine form, was not named in the Black Stars squad for the crucial games this month.

The decision by the technical team of the Black Stars was described as nonsense by Asamoah Gyan.

“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially informed the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria,” a statement from the GFA added.

The team arrived in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon and held their first training at the Baba Yara Stadium later that evening.

Ghana will play the first leg in Kumasi on Friday 25th August, 2022 in Kumasi with the return leg to be hosted in Abuja four days later.

The winner over two legs will book one of Africa’s five slots for the 2022 World Cup to be hosted in Qatar at the end of the year.