Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the technical team of the Black Stars for excluding Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru from the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff tie.

Ashimeru, despite his impressive form for the Belgian side, could not earn a place in the squad for the much-anticipated games.

In a tweet, a few hours after Ghana’s squad was announced, Gyan wrote, This guy Majeed Ashimeru is the best midfielder in Ghana, after Thomas Partey, PERIOD. I have kept quiet on this but this nonsense must stop. Smh.

The former WAFA graduate, Ashimeru, has been in imperious form for Anderlecht this season, making an outstanding 31 appearances with three goals and two assists to his name.

Ghana will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the second leg four days later in Abuja, with the winner set to claim a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the team, has officially released a 27-man squad for the games.