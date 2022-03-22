A US transgender athlete who recently altered his gender from male to female has sparked controversy and outrage after winning a women’s swimming competition.

Lia Thomas from the University of Pennsylvania ignited outrage after winning 500-yard freestyle race at the NCAA swimming championship.

The 22-year-old, born Will Thomas, became the first transgender athlete to be crowned an NCAA champion after transitioning from male to female. During the final, Thomas defeated Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant.

Thomas, who used to swim for the men’s team as recently as 2020, came out as transgender in late 2019 and started transitioning using hormone replacement therapy. Following the gender alteration, Thomas joined the women’s swimming team in 2021.

Thomas’ win at the NCAA championship has sparked controversy as some accuse her of having an unfair advantage over biological females.

Before the transition, Will Thomas was reportedly ranked number 462 as a male swimmer. After the gender alteration, Lia Thomas now ranks number 1 as a female swimmer.

Outrage After Male Swimmer Who Altered His Gender Wins Women’s Competition, Defeats Olympic Medalist

Following the recent events at the NCAA championships, women’s groups and individuals have been protesting against the decision to allow Thomas to compete against women.

Online tens of thousands of people have also expressed their displeasure. They argue that it is unfair for Thomas to compete against women and point to the alleged discrepancy between his performance as a man and a woman.

Some called for the authorities to have a separate competition for transgender athletes so that they do not have an unfair advantage over biological females.

However, some have come out in full support of Thomas, arguing that she is not breaking any rules and has a right to compete as whoever she wants to be.