Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has expressed her disappointment in organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for failing to nominate her song ‘Wobedi Adanseɛ’ in this year’s awards.
She says although the song has garnered the attention of gospel music lovers and industry players since its release in 2021, the VGMA Board declined to put it up for competition.
Speaking to Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, Monday, the ‘Me Nti Ase’ hitmaker underscored that the song deserved a nomination because “the message, the lyrics, the video and everything were on point.”
She stated that her song has done better than some of the nominated ones and merited a chance.
“I seize this opportunity to pour out the pains in my heart…Ghana Music Awards was not fair to me at all. If there is anyone listening to me who has not heard of that song, the person should listen.
“I submitted my song and everything, they confirmed receipt of my submission but there was no nomination. It’s not as if those who were nominated did not deserve it but I can say unequivocally that my songs did very well than some of them; so I am surprised I didn’t get a nomination,” she said.
Piesie Esther urged the award organisers “to do the right thing because they hurt people’s feelings.”
The organisers of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards began releasing the list of nominees for this year’s awards on Saturday.
The categories that have already been released are made up of some of the public’s favourite acts, who are in the running to win some of the coveted awards.
For the Best Gospel Song category, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor and others had their songs featured.
Below are the songs that were nominated:
Best Gospel Song
- Joyce Blessing – Oluwa Is Involved
- Joe Mettle – Ye Obua Mi
- Ohemaa Mercy ft MOG Music -Ote Me Mu
- Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye
- Celestine Donkor – Only You
- Bethel Revival ft Joe Mettle – Enyo
- Akesse Brempong ft MOG Music – Yaweh
- Empress Gifty – Eye Woaa
- Scott Evans – Mapek3
- Obaapa Christy – The Glory
