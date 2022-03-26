On Wednesday, March 24, 2022, Kumasi came to a standstill following the traditional wedding between Ghanaian business mogul, Kojo Jones, and Racheal. .

Kojo Jones and his now-wife, didn’t display their rich and lavish lifestyle but they projected the Ghanaian culture by rocking in expensive kente.

Following their wedding, social media, especially, Instagram got flooded with photos and videos from the wedding.

The videos and photos showed how money was splashed at the traditional ceremony.

ALSO READ:

Beautiful videos drop as top politicians storm traditional marriage of Ghanaian business mogul

Asante Akyem Agogo traditional council bans expensive funerals

Days after the ceremony, 10 unseen photos have been released on Instagram.

In the photos, Kojo Jones and Racheal twinned in a beautiful kente looking like a king and a queen.

From the other photos, Kojo Jones and his friends and wife were captured posing and showing off their garments.

The photos have proven that the aforementioned wedding was really an expensive one.