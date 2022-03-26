Self-styled prophet, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, gave a positive verdict after fondling a panelist on live TV.

The Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries was involved in the sexual adventure while giving a lecture on the various types of physiques.

He was preaching against tattoos, surgically enhanced bodies and other physical augmentation.

While at it, he was disrupted by the Kingdom FM host to elaborate on how to tell a natural body from that acquired under the knife.

Prophet Kumchacha opted for a practical lecture, and one of the pundits availed herself for touches.

After fondling the backside and other areas, he confirmed her buttocks were original and soft to touch.

He also went on to say the lady is packing in the front areas, while proceeding to caress her breast.