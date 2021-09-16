The Asante Akyem Agogo Traditional Council has introduced comprehensive measures to curb expensive funerals in the area.



Among the measures is a ban on the performance of widowhood rites and the use of beer and other drinks to serve mourners, special clothes, and T-shirts during funerals.



This was during a meeting chaired by the Omanhene of the Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong.



Speaking to Adom News‘ Correspondent, Isaac Amoako, the Akyeamehene Agogo manhene, Nana Boakye-Yiadom, explained that the Council reached the conclusion that extravagant spending plays no significant role at funerals, especially in terms of attendance.

He added the residents have welcomed the decision following consultations.

In his view, such monies can be invested in the future of the children of the bereaved.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, said the ban is a step in the right direction and they are pleased with it.