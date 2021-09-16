A man, believed to be in his 30s, has allegedly been murdered by persons suspected to be commercial sex workers at Sunyani-Newtown.

The man, who is yet to be identified, is alleged to have been in a brawl with one of the night workers after he supposedly refused to pay for the bedroom service rendered to him.

It is reported that the sex worker recruited some of her colleagues who helped her assault the man, leading to his death.

Realising the severity of the act, the sex workers are said to have fled the scene. Police were alerted of the ordeal.

The house where the incident happened has since been locked up after police picked up suspects.

One of the workers, believed to be the main suspect, and her physically challenged landlord, have been arrested and detained at the Sunyani District Police station.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent to Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue pending investigations.