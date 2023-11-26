The matchday 12 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

The games kicked off on Saturday with Asante Kotoko fighting back to beat Legon Cities 3-1 at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

Nasiru Moro scored a stunning freekick to put the home side ahead in the 27th minute to end the first half 1-0.

However, after recess, Suleman Mohammed scored an own goal to level the game 1-1 in the 67th minute.

Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala doubled the lead for the Porcupine Warriors in the 75th minute before Isaac Oppong wrapped up the win in the 93rd minute.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie’s 83rd spot-kick sealed the win for the Premier League debutant against Karela United.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Berekum Chelsea.

Emmanuel Essien in the 25th minute put the away side ahead to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Gideon Asante Yeboah in the 70th minute equalized for Hearts of Oak as both sides shared the spoils.

Aduana FC were stunned by Accra Lions by a lone goal at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Shakun Abubakari fired the winner at the 90th-minute mark after connecting Abass Samari Salifu’s beautiful pass in the much-anticipated encounter.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 defeated Real Tamale United 2-1.

Baba Hamadu Musa scored a brace in the 10th and the 68th minute for the home side before Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli scored a consolation goal for the away side.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park were held to a goalless drawn game against Heart of Lions.

In the final game of the week, Bechem United will welcome struggling Bibiani Gold Stars to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Monday afternoon with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC and Dreams FC games were postponed due to their participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC, FC Samartex and Berekum Chelsea occupy the top four spots.

Legon Cities, Gold Stars and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Nations FC 1-0 Karela United

Legon Cities 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Berekum Chelsea

Aduana FC 0-1 Accra Lions

FC Samartex 2-1 Real Tamale United

Nsoatreman FC 0-0 Heart of Lions

Bechem United v Bibiani Gold Stars (MONDAY)