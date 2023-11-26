Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 29th time in his career as Sevilla lost 2-1 at Real Sociedad.

The ex-Real Madrid and Spain defender was dismissed for a sliding tackle on Brais Mendez in the 88th minute.

Sunday’s dismissal extends the 37-year-old’s record for the most red cards in La Liga history to 21.

Sevilla winger Jesus Navas, 38, was sent off in a La Liga game for the first time in his career for protesting against the decision.

Ramos has been sent off more times in the 21st century than any other player, ahead of Rafael Marquez (21) and Felipe Melo (20).

He was booked on 82 minutes and sent off six minutes later after being given a second yellow card, which the referee changed to a straight red after viewing his pitch side monitor.

Real Sociedad took the lead through an early own goal by Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, before Umar Sadiq fired in a superb effort from 25 yards.

Youssef En-Nesyri pulled one back through a deflected header and the Morocco forward almost equalised when he thumped a shot against a post.

Ramos was then shown his first red card since rejoining his hometown club in the summer.

Sevilla are now seven league games without a win, and have slipped to 15th in the table while the hosts climbed to fifth.