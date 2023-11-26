Dreams FC suffered a defeat in their group opener in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup against Tunisian side, Club Africain at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agreb.

The MTN FA Cup champions were making their debut in the CAF inter-club competition for the first time in their history.

The ‘Still Believe’ lads fell behind the host as early as the 5th minute, courtesy of a strike from Algeria’s Meziani Tayeb.

The Tunisian side later doubled the lead through Nigerian striker, Edowu Kingsley in the 19th minute.

Good display by the team. 👊🏾

Points lost but we gave it all on our debut Group Stage match. It can only get better.

We move! 🇬🇭 ⚽️



— DREAMS FC 🏆 22/23 FA CUP CHAMPIONS (@DreamsFootballC) November 26, 2023

Dreams FC registered four shots on target, however, they failed to break down the defence of the Tunisian side for the entire duration of the game which eventually ended in a loss for Ghana’s reps.

Next up for Dreams FC is a match against Rivers United from Nigeria on December 3, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Dreams FC are in Group C alongside Club Africain of Tunisia, Rivers United of Nigeria, and Academica Petroleos do Lobito of Angola.