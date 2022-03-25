Vladimir Putin is reportedly eyeing a potential ‘end date’ to his invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv officials have claimed.

Ukrainian insiders claim Russia wants to end its war on the same day it celebrates its World War II victory.

This would mean that Russian officials are eyeing an end to its war with Ukraine by May 9.

This is the day the country marks its victory over the Nazis, more than 70 years ago.

The general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Kyiv Independent that their intelligence suggested Russia wanted the war to end by this date.

This claim was also backed up by Russian news outlet Pravda News.

A firefighter extinguishes a burning house hit by Russian Grad rockets in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

They quoted a source, saying: “According to the available information, there is an ongoing propaganda campaign among the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation which seeks to impose the idea that the war has to end by May 9, 2022.

“Despite significant losses and demoralised personnel, the military and political authorities of the Russian Federation are still not rejecting the possibility of continuing to wage the war against Ukraine.

“Violating the rules of war, the occupying troops are destroying the infrastructure of peaceful cities and villages.

“Most medical establishments located on the Russian side of the border with Ukraine, near the border, are occupied by wounded soldiers of the Russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Moscow ( Image: REUTERS)

“Russian troops are also attempting to restore the combat capabilities of its airborne troops.”

Victory Day is one of Russia’s biggest holidays and sees a number of schools and businesses close and military parades are held across the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to claim his invasion of Ukraine is a “denazification” of the country, despite no evidence to prove so.

The news comes as Russia’s invasion continues into its second month.

Russian military and pro-Russian separatists keep watch as civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol ( Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Cleanup continues at Retroville Shopping Mall in Kyiv ( Image: Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock)

What was reportedly intended to be a ‘lightning invasion’ western intelligence claimed, where Russia thought at first it could take Ukraine and Kyiv in a matter of days continues to stretch on.

There were reports Russian soldiers expected to be welcomed with open arms as they entered Ukraine.

But instead, they were met with fierce resistance from Ukrainian forces that continued to stall Russian forces.

This morning, the British Ministry of Defence reported that Ukraine counter-attacks had retaken a number of towns and defensive positions east of Kyiv.

The building of the Faculty of Economics of the V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, destroyed by a Russian missile in Kharkiv ( Image: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

They retook ground 21 miles east of the capital and the MoD also said that they now may be pushed ahead to try and retake Hostomel Airfield.

However, instead of deposing Volodymyr Zelensky ’s government, Moscow now finds itself negotiating with it.

In the latest intelligence update, posted on Twitter, the MoD highlighted specific Russian failings, a common theme of this invasion.

The Russian troops had overextended their supply lines it said, which left it vulnerable.

This has reportedly been an issue previously as Russia expected fighting to last days and was unprepared for the prolonged conflict it now finds itself in.