A centenarian who has lived through two world wars, outlived three monarchs and seen 25 Prime Ministers has shared her secrets for a long life.

Marjorie Hodnett, known by most as Auntie Marj, who was born on April 1, 1914 will turn 108 in just over a week has credited her genetics for living older than 100.

The Formby woman, originally born in London, says some of her earliest memories are of air raids during the First World War.

She is not the only person in her family to live longer than 100, praising centenarians on both sides of her family as part of her successful journey, the ECHO reports.

Marjori Hodnett has survived two world wars and will turn 108 on April 1 ( Image: Marjorie holding)

Marjorie said: “One family member lived until she was 103 so I’ve outlived her.

“My father always used to say that ‘creaking doors hang the longest’ and I think he was right about that one.

“I was brought down stairs and put on a mattress under the my dining room table.

“I also remember one night my mother brought me out to see the Zeppelins fly past.”

The former teacher met her first love Stanely in 1939 who sadly died in 1955.

A year later she married Hugh in 1956 and the couple moved to Sidbury in Devon where she was taught reception aged children for 23 years.

In 2020, she moved to Liverpool to be closer to her family, including great niece Maggie who regularly visits.

Marjorie has a strong passion for poetry and has even fought off Covid in the past two years.

“When the nurses found out they couldn’t get rid of me quick enough, they came back in the room they were covered in plastic from head to toe, I thought it was quite funny,” she joked.

Formby Manor nursing home are planning celebrations for Marj’s 108th birthday on April 1 with a homemade cake and a live singer set to perform.

Marjorie continued: “I’ve already picked out what I’m going to wear but once they have taken my photograph I can go back to bed.”

For her secret to a long and happy life Marj said: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.

“They are five good rules to live by but I don’t think I’ve stuck to them entirely.”