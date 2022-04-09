Shazam: Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ is most sought-after song in the world

Black Sherif continues to break barriers in the music space as his Kwaku The Traveller song has become the most sought-after song on the global music data platform, Shazam.

Few days after he released the song, the audio version has garnered over a million views on YouTube, with his numbers breaking the charts in Ghana, Nigeria, Gambia among others.

Per Shazam, an application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on any mobile device, a lot of people are after Black Sherif’s song.

A quick check by Adomonline.com on the Shazam’s official website sees Black Sherif sitting comfortable at the first position with other global songs following him.

Meanwhile, the song has since received massive reactions from content creators on video sharing application, TikTok and Instagram.

Talking about this feat, Black Sherif in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz said it is exactly what he had wanted, saying, “I cannot wait for the whole world to listen to my songs.”

Check out the list below:

