Ghanaian superstar King Promised pulled crowd to Lagos when he headlined an entertainment show.

His Trace Live event was his first headline performance in the city, but as usual, his fans did not surprise.

They came out in their numbers and filled the auditorium

King Promise has already established a rapport with the Nigerians by collaboration with A-listed artistes on multiple songs.

It was, therefore, not surprising that the fans sang his songs word-for-word as others jam in excitement.