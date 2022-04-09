SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 32 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 9 to Monday 11 April 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A sees Milan visit Torino and look to keep up their push to win the title for the first time since 2011. Manager Stefano Pioli insists that his team must not get carried away by the thought of the Scudetto but focus on their processes and the game at hand.

“We will see how our action develops and how [our opponents] will play. We have prepared the game to be effective,” said Pioli. “We are only thinking about this match. We are fighting for the first place, but the season is still long.”

Title rivals and reigning champions Internazionale will be at home to Verona and chasing three points, while the same can be said for Napoli when they welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“We know that to win the Scudetto again, we must do more and take a different approach to these games, even if there are some excuses,” said Inter manager Diego Simeone.

Former Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi believes Milan hold the advantage in the title race and argues that a triumph for them will be a “masterpiece”.

“Milan must always play well because they don’t have the experience or technical knowledge of expensive players,” he explained. “Milan players are not expensive. If they win the title, it’s a masterpiece because they’ve built a team without spending much. I like how they play. They are not the best team, but they play the best football.”

Capital city clubs Roma and Lazio will also have a major say in the relegation battle this weekend, as they face struggling Salernitana (home) and Genoa (away) respectively, while Sassuolo hosting Atalanta at Stadio Citta del Tricolore could be a goal-laden classic between two attack-minded teams.

“We always try to play in a way that maximises our attacking potential,” said La Dea boss Gian Piero Gasperini. “I expect our opponents will have the same mentality and it will be a beautiful game for the supporters to enjoy.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Serie A broadcast details, 9-11 April 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 9 April

15:00: Empoli v Spezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Internazionale v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Cagliari v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 10 April

12:30: Genoa v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Napoli v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:00: Sassuolo v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Venezia v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

18:00: Roma v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Torino v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 11 April