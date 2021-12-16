The Cape Coast Technical University under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Rev. Prof. Joshua Danso Owusu-Sekyere has unveiled a solar tricycle.

The tricycle, the first of its kind, was invented without an engine and has other features which allow solar cells to be charged by plugging into solar sockets.

Rev. Owusu-Sekyere told Adom News the University came out with the innovation based on complaints about the high cost of fuel to motorists.

The solar tricycles will also reduce carbon monoxide emissions and noise pollution.

He said monies spent on fuel by tricycle riders (Aboboya) will now become income for larger manufacturing.

The University is seeking an opportunity to engage Coastal Development Authority (CODA) to convert their CODA Drive Vehicles which currently run-on fuel into solar for them.

The Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, was delighted about the innovation of the Cape Coast Technical University as it seeks to address pollution which is affecting climatic change.

She said Ghana has sunlight that can be tapped for solar which the University is doing. She said the government is investing in technical and vocational institutions.

The Regional Minister assured the University of her readiness to support them to come out with several innovations of this nature.