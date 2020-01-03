Kantanka Group of companies, the Ghanaian automobile-manufacturing company will begin the production of electronic tricycles, commonly known in Ghana as ‘Aboboyaa’, by the middle of this year, a company official has revealed.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, made the company’s intentions of manufacturing the three-tyred vehicles known in a media interview.

He said the decision to go electronic was to beat other competitor automobile-manufacturing brands in Ghana and also gauge how consumers would be open to accepting new brands and designs.

“By mid 2020, we are even going to do ‘Aboboyaa’, a three-tyre vehicle which will be electric,” he disclosed.

To ensure effective usage, Mr Safo Jr explained the company was set to install sub stations across Ghana where drivers can recharge the tricycles after about every 100 kilometres drive.

He also revealed that the company would introduce a system that will enable batteries to charge automatically as they run.

Commenting on the prices of their cars, he assured of a drastic reduction in prices if the duty component of vehicles in Ghana were removed.