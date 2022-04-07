Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the facilitation of the growth of an automotive industry is on course.

Addressing Ghanaians on the state of the economy at a National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference, Dr Bawumia said plans are far advanced for the introduction of a vehicle financing scheme to support Ghanaians to purchase brand new made-in-Ghana vehicles.

According to him, brands like Hyundai, Kia and Isuzu would join Toyota and Volkswagen to assemble vehicles in Ghana, adding that Kantanka Automobile Company Ltd is also benefiting from the same incentives that are granted all of these foreign investors.

“The facilitation of an automotive industry is on course. Some foreign brands are on course to start production in Ghana this year. Kantanka Automobile Company is also benefiting from the same incentives,” he said.

He said the global car manufacturing brands found Ghana an attractive destination to invest due to government’s automotive policy which sought to offer incentives for the vehicle manufacturing companies.

ALSO READ:

Ban on imported 4×4 vehicles: Akufo-Addo’s important message to Kantanka, other local assembly plants

Check out how much Safo Kantanka Jnr gives to his church members every Saturday

Kantanka leaves Ghanaians in awe with armoured bullion van