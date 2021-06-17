Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka automobile, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, has stunned Ghanaians with a photo of their armoured bullion van.

He shared the photo on his Twitter page amid assurances that banks’ monies will be safe and secured should they purchase it.

It is not immediately known how long the van has been in the company’s fleet.

However, it follows an attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, around Korle-Bu in Accra, in which two persons, including a policeman providing escort, were killed.

An incident following which the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, directed all banks to procure armoured bullion vans, else be denied police escort.

The deceased policeman, General Constable Emmanuel Osei, was with the National SWAT Unit.

The driver of the van also sustained severe injuries.

The men, after shooting the policeman in the head, took his gun and destroyed the locks of the vehicle before carrying away an unspecified amount of money.

His post, which has caught the attention of many Ghanaians, has earned him heartwarming praises.

