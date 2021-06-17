Berry Ladies have received four nominations in the 2021 National Football Awards.

Dr Gifty Oware-Aboagye, the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the club, is in line for a major recognition in the football industry, having been nominated as best CEO of the season.

Her nomination comes on the back of her sterling performance in steering the affairs of the Women’s side, making it a model club for female soccer clubs in the country.

Under her supervision and administration, Berry FC can boast of a world-class administrative office, a clubhouse and came second in the just-ended Women’s Premier League.

She has been nominated alongside Asante Kotoko’s Nana Yaw Amponsah and Elloenye Amande of Karela United.

Black Queens Head Coach, who doubles as the Head coach of Berry Ladies, also had her own share of the nomination for her excellent technical training and skilful performance of her team in the league.

The club has also been nominated as the Ghanaian football club with the best social media presence. Berry Ladies have a lively presence on social media with their various handles providing accurate and timely information on matches and other happenings within the club.

They will be competing with seven other clubs including Hearts, Kotoko for the honours.

Having established themselves as one the best female clubs in the country, Berry Ladies earned a nomination for the best female club in the country.

They have been pitched alongside Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies in the best female club category.

Berry Ladies finished second in the Southern Zone of the WPL with a point accumulation of 31.