A local car manufacturing company in Ghana, Kantanka Automobile, has released a new model of its cars called Omama, which is a beautiful 4×4 pickup vehicle.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kantanka Group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Jnr, posted the photos on his Twitter handle on July 15, 2020.

Ghanaians have been lauding the company for the exceptional design and how beautiful the interior design of the vehicle is on social media.

Check out photos of the car below:

Interior of latest 4×4 pickup truck made by Kantanka Automobile in Ghana

Kantanka Omama pickup

Headlights of latest Kantanka Omama car